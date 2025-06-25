Lila Moss’s Paris style has it all: summer wardrobe basics, on-trend ballet slippers, low-slung ’90s denim, and a helping of sheer dressing à la her supermodel mom, Kate Moss. Lila, in the City of Light for the Paris Fashion Week men’s shows, has bridged the divide between full-on French dressing and classic model chic.

Lila arrived at her hotel yesterday in a look straight out of her mom Kate’s street style playbook. The second-gen model wore a slightly cropped fitted white tee and a micro-mini skirt in a pale cream hue. Lila went all-black with her accessory choices: oval glasses, a structured shoulder bag, and a pair of ribbon-trimmed ballerina shoes.

Iammeysam / BACKGRID

Lila did a complete 180 just a few hours later to attend the Saint Laurent spring 2026 menswear show. Substituting her casual separates for something more dramatic, she took her place on the front row in a see-through long-sleeved top. She styled the nipple-baring piece with a high-low ruffled skirt and strappy black heels.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The following morning, the model had one last go at Paris style before she returned home to London. She wore what looked to be the same tee from earlier in the week (perhaps, thanks to that hotel laundry service), this time sporting it with baggy jeans that sat loosely on her waist. The same glasses and handbag, accessorized with a yellow claw clip, however, tied everything together.

Between the simple wardrobe staples—mainly, her baby tee, baggy denim, and curved mini bag—and her more formal Saint Laurent outfit, Lila’s fashion in Paris this week truly ran the gamut. But nowhere did the model lose sight of what makes her style special—in the vein of her mom Kate, she’s become known for her understated sense and embrace of the occasional sheer piece that leaves just enough to the imagination.

Let Lila’s well-balanced Fashion Week wardrobe serve as proof: scoring a front row invite doesn’t mean your looks have to veer into the theatrical.