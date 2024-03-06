There’s no denying that Stewart has been a major advocate of hot pants in the past—she even made history in them at the Oscars two years ago—but her outfit for the premire of Love Lies Bleeding from the sustainable label Bettter took no pants fashion to the extreme. Her bodysuit featured a plunging, hip-baring cut that imitated the look of a wrestling singlet. Which, if you’ve seen trailers for Stewart’s upcoming romantic thriller, is rather apropos. Per an official synopsis, Stewart plays a “reclusive gym manager” who falls for “an ambitious bodybuilder.” Her red carpet look definitely appears to be an homage—albeit a very glam, high-fashion one—to her role.

Stewart is the latest in a long line of actresses who are channeling their on-screen roles to promote their films in real life. Zendaya, of course, all but coined the act of method dressing with her Dune part one and two press tours while Margot Robbie is still channeling Barbie almost a year since the blockbuster debuted. Stewart seems to be taking a less obvious approach than those two—more red carpet risk taker than retro gym gal—but its evident she sprinkled in a bit of the film’s ’80s sweathog style here.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actress, of course, made sure to continue the wow-factor of her bodysuit with the rest of her look. She paired the black piece, which featured spaghetti straps and a completely open back, with a matching suit jacket worn loosely on the shoulders. Stewart’s sheer Wolford tights functioned as her pants for the night while her Chanel stilettos added a refined touch to the look. For glam, the Oscar nominee kept things natural with a sun-kissed complexion and styled her hair in a high-low look.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

After doing her thing on the red carpet, Stewart slipped on some track pants and replaced her heels with black sneakers and socks—ah, well even method dressing must eventually come to an end. She was joined by her co-stars Katy O’Brian, Jena Malone, and Anna Baryshnikov as well as writer and director Rose Glass.