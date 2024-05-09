In Sydney Sweeney’s pants-optional world, blingy briefs hold more power than a pair of classic dress pants. Journey no further than the actress’s latest outfit, for example, which was all about leg, leg, and more leg. Last night, Sweeney stepped out in New York City while wearing a business chic twist on the no pants trend that she styled with a hint of sheer fabric.

Sweeney hit the town in a full look from Brunello Cucinelli’s spring 2024 collection. Up top, Sweeney sported an ’80s menswear-style blazer that featured metallic, crinkled fabric and padded shoulders. Sweeney accented her tailored coat with a simple white button-down and round-frame sunglasses. But, truly, it was down below where her look really picked up. Instead of dress pants or even an office skirt, Sweeney complimented her blazer with a pair of sequined underwear. From there, the actress finished her night out style with sheer, knee-high stockings, a pair of classic white pumps, and a white leather bag nestled under her arm.

Like many fashion girls these days, Sweeney is well versed in the arena of pantsless fashion. Here, though, the actress managed to prove the power of stepping out in a statement silhouette by balancing some teensy, blinged-out briefs with a C.E.O-worthy power blazer.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

In fact, this isn’t the first time that Sweeney has brought a business formal touch to underwear as outerwear. During Milan Fashion Week in March, she slipped into a pair of glittery Miu Miu panties that she dressed up via an oversized distressed blazer, sheer black tights, and sky-high pumps. On the other end of the panstless spectrum, Sweeney also tested out a full leather version of the style during a street-style appearance in March.

Earlier this week, Sweeney made a splash on the Met Gala red carpet in a princess Miu Miu dress and a blunt black ’do that her hair stylist described as “a scene-stealing petit-noir wig.” In an ode to the night’s “The Garden Of Time” theme, Sweeney’s dress was trimmed with ethereal floral embroidery. Clearly, whether she’s in a Victorian-esque ball gown or just some sequined skivvies, Sweeney never backs down from a major style statement.