This Fashion Month, it seems as though the best way to get dressed up is to, well, undress. Over the past weeks, stars have been in a constant competition as to who can wear the least amount of clothing possible, so, why would the final day of Paris Fashion Week be any different than? On Tuesday, Sydney Sweeney decided to leave her pants stateside as she presented her take on the pantsless trend during Miu Miu’s fall runway show.

While Sweeney cloaked herself in a black tuxedo jacket, the sequined briefs that she layered below were hard to miss. The pair were designed with baubles of silver sequins and rhinestones and featured a branded Miu Miu waistband. On top, Sweeney kept things buttoned up with her version of businesswear—she styled her briefs with sheer tights, a frayed, raw-edge crop top, and a loose-fitting suit jacket.

Sweeney is well versed in fashion week provocatation. Last season, the Anyone But You actress wore tweed hotpants with white boxers and sky-high heels. Truly, there’s no better place to be pantsless than at a Miu Miu show. The Miuccia Prada-designed brand all but invented the leggy look with their cult-favorite exposed briefs that has been sported by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Emma Corrin (who also dabbled in exposing their underwear at the runway show on Tuesday). And now, for better or worse, Hollywood’s A-list are in a perpetual state of underdress.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Just this past week alone, the look has been championed by everyone from Kiernan Shipka to Emily Ratajkowski. Naked dressing has had a major moment across cities, too, and Sweeney’s show outfit proved to be the just the right type of risqué.

Sweeney’s hair underwent a major transformation from her usual shoulder-length locks to a chopped wet look. Elsewhere, she went with rounded sunglasses, platform sandal heels, and a black Miu Miu bag. Fashion wasn’t the only area Sweeney took a risk, but it’s hard to notice a new haircut when someone is wearing underwear smack in the middle of an afternoon.

Sweeney is fresh off her appearance on Saturday Night Live where, in the days leading up, she treated the Big Apple to a parade of mainly monochrome looks. Interestingly, the actress jumpstarted her embrace of the no pants movement with an edgy, very leggy romper last week. Now, Sweeney might have hit peak pantsless dressing at the Miu Miu show.