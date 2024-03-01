Sydney Sweeney saw her gothic Canadian Tuxedo and raised it with a look straight out of The Matrix. On Friday, the Anyone But You actress hit the streets of New York City wearing a chic love letter to leather dressing.

Sweeney’s outfit, from emerging designer Supriya Lele, was all about leather, yes, but it also appeared to continue celebrity fashion’s push for completely forgoing pants all together (even in the Big Apple’s rather brisk March climate, nonetheless). The actress sported a black romper that was basically what you’d arrive at if you put together Kristen Stewart’s signature hot pants and a steampunk trench coat fit for an “It” girl.

The actress’ shorts situation featured a host of edgy details like a studded belt and a moto-style collar. Accessories-wise Sweeney continued the monochrome palette of her ready-to-wear by way of a black and silver Givenchy bag, cat-eye sunglasses, and silver-toes pumps from Alexander McQueen.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Sweeney is gearing up to host Saturday Night Live this weekend alongside the episode’s musical guest Kacey Musgraves—and, fittingly, the Euphoria star has been putting her best fashion foot forward all week long in anticipation of her appearance.

For an SNL pre-party last night, the actress slipped into semi-sheer LBD from Alaïa that she topped off with Miu Miu’s platform penny loafers, sheer tights, and square-framed glasses. Clearly, Sweeney has no problem flashing her legs in the dead of winter.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Sweeney’s personal style has always toed the line between edgy, cool girl glam and Hollywood starlet, but she seems to be very much enjoying monochrome dressing recently. In addition to her pair of all-black moments and double denim set, Sweeney has championed a blush pink gown and matching heels, a very Swan-like take on stealth wealth, and an ab-baring crop top over the course of her short stay in New York.

Sweeney appeared to be mixing things up a bit in an SNL teaser with a ruby red corset tucked into a white button down. Still, don’t be shocked if you see the actress change back into some sort of matching moment during the late night show—denim, leather, or otherwise.