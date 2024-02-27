Sydney Sweeney Manhattanizes The Canadian Tuxedo

The lore of the Canadian Tuxedo is an interesting one. The premise of the look is fairly simple—all you need is a matching denim top and bottoms, really—but it seems that celebrities are rather intent on concocting new ways to approach the style. Today, Sydney Sweeney put a gothic spin on the double denim style as she stepped out in New York City.

The Anyone But You actress was spotted in lower Manhattan wearing a faded denim set from Givenchy that she paired with, fittingly, double leather accessories. Sweeney’s crewneck jacket featured two oversized pockets on either side and statement bell sleeves. Her jeans were pretty straightforward, aside from an aughts-inspired low-rise silhouette, which really allowed the rest of her look to take center stage.

Sweeney accented her double denim with another—albeit much, much more grunge—matching moment in the form of studded accessories. The actress cradled a black bag, complete with an edgy silver grommet strap, over her shoulder and sported a pair of kitten heels—no, not the coquette type, but a pair trimmed with the same stud detailing as her bag.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The Canadian Tuxedo has been a perennial go-to amongst celebrities, with everything from braless, plunging moments to red carpet twists. Like Cate Blanchett, who offered an unexpectedly edgy version of the look, Sweeney approached things with a touch of goth—whether it be grommet accessories or razor-thin sunglasses.

It’s been a busy 24 hours for Sweeney in the Big Apple. On Monday, the actress indulged in even more monochrome dressing with two waist-cinching looks worn in the matter of hours. Sweeney started off her day in a sheer, blush pink dress from Tom Ford that she accented with an Alaïa corset belt—topped off with some controversial peep-toe Victoria Beckham boots, nonetheless. Sweeney then rounded out her Monday with a twist on the Geek Chic look, styling a chocolate brown trench with go-go boots and tweed hot pants. Denim, leather, or a little bit of both, Sweeney is definitely having a major streak with matching fashion.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images