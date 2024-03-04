An unsung perk of Fashion Month is witnessing every out there, sometimes bizarre, street style look that Julia Fox slips into. The actress has been a champion of everything from metal thongs to gravity-defying cut-outs in recent seasons, but her latest outfit might top them all in terms of wow-factor. On Sunday, Fox stepped out to Mugler’s Paris runway show while wearing a sci-fi twist on the ever popular naked look.

Like fellow New York “It” girl Emily Ratajkowski, who indulged in her own metal mesh dress this week, Fox’s bodysuit treated skin as the main accessory. Her outfit was designed with buckets of flesh-toned sequins, which almost invoked the look of fish scales, and perfectly placed tinsel. The streamer-like details were positioned across the model’s bust, waist, and arms, taking things from tried-and-true bodycon to inter-galactic goddess. Much of the naked dressing we’ve seen this season has come courtesy of gauzy dresses and underwear-baring separates. Fox’s version was more futuristic than typical fashion girl thanks to the iridescent fabric and, of course, the sparkly silver makeup she swiped across her face.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Take a moment of appreciation for the back of Fox’s bodysuit which also featured plumes of tinsel and matching stiletto heels. Sci-fi fashion is having a major moment right now (thank you, Zendaya), and although Fox’s look might be rather risqué, it’s clear celebrities are looking far, far into the future for their wardrobe inspiration.

“This look makes me feel like a Vegas showgirl,” Fox told Vogue in a TikTok interview before the show, adding, “If I weren’t wearing it here, I would probably wear it on stage because I’m in my pop star era.” In case you missed it, Fox sang a (nearly inaudible) original song during Charli XCX’s Boiler Room set.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Fox told reporters that she “decided to come [to Fashion Week] last minute,” which has us wondering just how she managed to pull together her string of street style looks on such short notice.

Later that evening, Fox sported an ab-baring bikini top, complete with white fringe, that she styled with a floor-sweeping coat and white boots. The star of the show? Her wide-brimmed cowboy hat. Paris certainly ain’t Texas, but Fox looks like she knows how to hold ‘em.