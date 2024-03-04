Emily Ratajkowski May Have Found Her Ultimate Naked Dress

Emily Ratajkowski’s Paris Fashion Week trip was rather short (she’s already back in New York, per her Instagram story), but it seems like the model packed enough naked looks for the entire city. After turning boardroom essentials into va-va-va voom separates at Loewe’s runway show, Ratajkowski continued her state of undress with a completely see-through mesh dress.

Ratajkowski shared her fishnet dress, from American label Bode, to her Instagram over the weekend. The dress featured a metallic color way accented by a plunging halter neck—but, truly, Ratajkowski’s look was more about what she neglected to wear than what she actually put on her body. The model and author sported nothing but a black undergarment underneath and styled her outfit with a thin matching scarf and wavy, permed hair.

The nude look is a familiar one for Ratajkowski who’s trotted out everything lacey slips to thong-baring gowns in recent months. Her latest outfit just might be her most naked, and elegant, yet though. Yes, there was plenty of exposed flesh and the cheeky flash of an undergarment, but the metallic fabric, hints of tassels, and tousled ’20s hair proved that, even in the partial nude, Ratajkowski knows how to dress for a night out.

@emrata

The back of Ratajkowski’s Bode dress was just as eye-catching, and much more naked, than the front side. Her behind was almost completely exposed as she posed for photos which showed off the piece’s fringe hemline and sequin details.

@emrata

Ratajkowski is amongst the original proponents of skin-first fashion, but her Paris look taps into a movement of undress that’s been happening both on and off the runway. Fashion girls from Kylie Jenner to Miley Cyrus have experimented with the trend which is also taking off on the catwalks of brands like Mugler and Saint Laurent. With the warmer months quickly approaching, it’s evident Ratajkowsi has more than a few ideas in how to go about naked dressing, whether it be for an afternoon at the boardroom or an evening in Paris.