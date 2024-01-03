Emily Ratajkowski has paused her hot girl winter streak to indulge in another hot girl activity: wearing lingerie dresses on the beach. Over the weekend, the model spent some time down at Palm Heights in the Cayman Islands where she rang in the New Year with British model Adwoa Aboah and musician Moses Sumney. And, unsurprisingly, it looks as though sheer dresses aren’t departing from Ratajkowski’s 2024 wardrobe.

In photos of her NYE celebrations posted to Instagram with the caption “And the 2023 season is complete,” Ratajkowksi posed in a pair of lingerie-style dresses. The first, a plunging leopard number, was worn sans undergarments and featured a tie front and lace detailing at the bodice. Ratajkowksi sipped on a cocktail in the photo and opted for minimal makeup, tousled hair, and a pair of gold bangles.

Like many celebrities Ratajkowski has been a champion of repurposing lingerie slips as fashion statements, so it makes sense that she had one last go at things before the New Year. She also tried out a bit (well, a lot) of sheer in another beachside ensemble during her getaway.

The model posed in what appeared to be a very chic (and see-through) take on a nightgown. The gauzy fabric of the dress allowed Ratajkowski’s black thong to poke out from below and was trimmed with lace accents at the midsection. Like her other look, Ratajkowski let the dress shine here, opting for a gold herringbone necklace and natural makeup to round everything out.

Her all-white look bore a striking resemblance to one she wore back in July for a Hamptons party. Although that one was more form-fitting than her most recent, they follow a very similar rulebook—sheer fabric, freed nipples, and some sort of exposed undergarment.

It’s no secret that Ratajkowski enjoyed the body-obscuring look throughout last year, having slipped into everything from a cowl-neck mini dress, corset-style LBD, and a flesh-toned tank top. Her looks spanned the gamut, too. There were more risky going-out styles and ones that she paired with a maxi skirt for a casual walk around New York City. And although Ratajkowski has always been one to switch her look up, we can certainly expect sheer, sheer, and more sheer in 2024.