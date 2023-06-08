Emily Ratajkowski’s Birthday Look Puts a Leather Twist on the LBD

There’s birthday suits, and then there’s Emily Ratajkowski’s birthday dress. Both are sultry, but only one is off the runway. On Thursday, she celebrated her 32nd birthday with “Emrata” balloons, her adorable son Sylvester, and a mini dress from one of the buzziest Parisian labels.

The piece is, of course, not Ratajkowski’s only birthday look. After sporting a pair of striped vintage Dolce & Gabbana trousers while out in New York City this weekend, she went with another runway pull for the occasion. The lace-up leather piece is from Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s fall/winter 2023 collection (the designer’s body-hugging designs have become a favorite of fashion girls like Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa).

It features a corset-style bodice accented by the French brand’s signature eyelet detailing that drifts into a tiny pleated skirt. While the runway version was paired with coordinating leather combat boots and a choker, the model let the dress do much of the work, opting for a simple pair of strappy black heels to accessorize the look.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ratajkowski clearly has taken a liking to referencing the runway for her birthday outfits. On her 30th birthday, she wore two sea-inspired ensembles from Versace’s spring/summer 2021 collection (which isn't surprising given she has walked the runway for the Italian brand in the past).

The Versace looks were decidedly less edgy than that of Saint Sernin, but were equally as eye-catching. Ratajkowski chose an orange and yellow two piece set complete with a mermaid-style bustier as well as an embellished starfish mini dress.

Clearly, Emily Ratajkowski knows what makes a great birthday dress (and let’s be honest, party dress in general). Sadly for us, we’ll have to wait another trip around the sun to see what she has in store next.