Nature is healing—the sun is out, Kim Cattrall is returning to the Sex and the City universe, and Emily Ratajkowski is back on the streets of New York in archival fashion. After a revamped bustier and a Burberry check moment last week, the 31-year-old again stepped out in the Big Apple this weekend for her birthday. And judging by her wardrobe choice, she was also celebrating the beginning of Pride Month.

Ratajkowski has never been one to shy away from different eras or styles—everything from sheer pieces to cowgirl-esque minidresses. However, she has always had a fascination with vintage finds—especially from the late ’90s and early 2000s—so it’s no surprise that her latest ensemble is a direct pull from that era.

She opted for a simple white bandeau top, a silver necklace, and a Paco Rabanne chainmail mini bag. However, the true star of the show was her pants—a pair of striped low-rise trousers from Dolce & Gabbana’s spring/summer 2002 collection.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The piece, which is made of suede leather and features a series of elongated stripes in varying sizes, was originally worn by supermodel Gisele Bündchen on the runway. Though Ratajkowski styled the garment in a very sultry, signature EmRata way, the runway ensemble was initially paired with a simple orange blouse, “G” earrings, and light blue heels.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Vintage Dolce & Gabbana has been a favorite of celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner over the past few years. And though these fashion A-listers may have access to the brand’s archives, Ratajkowski’s trousers are very hard to come by—there’s seemingly only one secondhand listing of an identical pair online.

And this isn't the first time the model and author has worn pieces, specifically low-rise pants, from the Italian brand. In an Instagram post last year, she sported another vintage find—this time a graffiti-style pair from the ’90s. Clearly, Emily loves her Dolce trousers.