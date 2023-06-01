Emily Ratajkowski Puts a Bustier Spin On The Classic Suit Vest

If you were planning on abandoning those school-time suit vests now that it’s summer, Emily Ratajkowski’s latest look makes the case to keep them towards the front of your closet. On Thursday, the model and author wore a black-bustier style vest while out in New York City.

Ratajkowski’s choice featured a plunging neckline and a peplum silhouette that was cinched by a series of closures. She paired the sleeveless vest (which had a semi-open back) with a pair of low-rise trousers and white Superga sneakers. Accessories-wise, Ratajkowski went with a statement pendant and a brown leather mini bag on the shoulder.

While sweater vests have seen a stealthy resurgence over the past few years, suit vests, like the ones popularized in the ‘80s, have been making rounds on recent runways and even on stars like Zendaya and Timotheé Chalamet. Yes, the style is a wardrobe staple for many, but its sudden adaptation by power fashion players is certainly noteworthy.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

This isn't the first time Ratajkowski has worn the resurgent fad, either. And in true EmRata fashion, she was well ahead of the trend. In 2021, she sported a more traditional vest that she wore with a matching mini skirt.

A few months later, while attending the Tory Burch show during New York Fashion, she went the formal route, opting for a dark grey vest and a pair of loosely tailored trousers. Ratajkowski’s trio of vests exhibit the versatility of the piece, and perhaps, why it is seeing such a swift refashioning.

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aside from her stellar street style, Ratajkowski launched her podcast High Low last year which features guests like Marc Jacobs, Julia Fox, and Donatella Versace. Her brand Inamorata recently teamed up with Marcelo Gaia, the designer of label Mirror Palais, for a Brazilian-inspired swimwear capsule collection.