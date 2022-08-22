Emily Ratajkowski is in her single girl era. The model, who reportedly recently split from her husband of four and a half years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, has been moving through the stages of her breakup and doing it in style, of course.

On Friday, Ratajkowski was spotted out in Tribeca with a friend. For the occasion, she opted to embrace a western aesthetic, wearing a sheer, bandana-print mini dress from Miaou, which she paired with black, calf-high cowboy boots. Ratajkowski layered the dress over a pair of black underwear, which showed through the a-line skirt.

Ratajkowski wore the dress for a TikTok video she filmed with her friend on the NYC street. The duo danced to Paramore’s “Hard Times,” possibly a hint to how things have been going for her lately amid the public drama with Bear-McClard.

A day later, and Ratajkowski was pulling the most classic breakup move of all time—cutting her own hair. The model shared a TikTok where she snipped her own bangs ahead of a day at the beach. Her work didn’t result in a dramatic change, but any time you take scissors to hair post-breakup, it’s a risk.

