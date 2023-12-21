Emily Ratajkowski Has Hot Girl Winter Down to a Science

If there were any doubts that Emily Ratajkowski would translate her Hot Girl Fall wardrobe of autumn-colored trenches in time for Hot Girl Winter, look no further than her most recent string of street style looks. Like clockwork, the model has emerged for her daily hot girl walks in a collection of usually fur-lined maxi coats that always leave us questioning just how she’s able to fit them in her New York City-sized closet.

On Thursday, Ratajkowski debuted her latest wintertime look that she, fittingly, topped off with the perfect dose of festive red. The model continued her statement coat streak in lower Manhattan with an open front leather trench and a cropped fur-lined vest that she layered underneath. Ratajkowski flashed some skin with a plunging, lingerie-inspired top that she tucked into chocolate brown corduroy pants and a cinched, gold-trimmed belt. While most of her ensemble, like the rest of her recent winter looks, came in a fairly muted palette, Ratajkowski brought a bit of Holiday-time color for good measure. The model slipped into a pair of red snakeskin heel boots (which were a staple in many of her fall looks) and rounded everything with a black tote bag, hoop earrings, and clear eyeglasses.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Just a day prior, though, Ratajkowski proved that even an all black outfit can be rather festive as she turned heads in a knee-length trench coat. This one was complete with a host of festive accents like an oversized fur-lined collar and cuffs and a sleek waist belt. As if that weren’t enough, it seems as though Ratajkowski’s Hot Girl Winter wardrobe has been years in the making—earlier this month, she appeared in a re-worn tartan number from Prada’s fall 2017 runway show.

She leaned into ’70s style for the outing, pairing the statement piece with black pants, sneakers, and aviator-style glasses. Even when she’s willing to forgo her usual fuzzy trench coats from time to time, as she did last week in leather hot pants for a Miu Miu event, it’s clear that Ratajkowski has Hot Girl Winter down to a science this season.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images