Emily Ratajkowski Turns The Boardroom Into Va-Va-Voom

Emily Ratajowski is in her CEO era—well, if said CEO doesn’t mind leaving a few layers at home, that is. Today, Ratajkowski put a very sultry twist on the businesswoman uniform during Loewe’s Paris runway show.

The model and author has been sporting some very risqué necklines since the start of the fall runway season, but her latest decision to wear absolutely nothing under her coat might just be her most extreme yet. Ratajkowski left her oversized navy blazer, worn sans bra, completely open which offered a flash of her extremely toned midsection. Like Jennifer Lawrence, who also wore office basics to Dior’s runway show on Tuesday, Ratajkowski’s braless moment brought her jacket from the boardroom to va-va-voom.

Tailoring wasn’t the only area Ratajkowski’s look offered a twist on office wear, though. Her knee-length shorts, which debuted for Loewe’s spring 2024 collection, featured a gold 3D knitting needle along the waistline. Business chic fashion is definitely having its moment right now—just at Paris Fashion Week alone, there’s been a flurry of fashion girls cosplaying as CEOs—and Ratajkowski’s proved that, sometimes, a braless suit jacket is all the right types of sexy.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Ratajkowski styled her look with a Loewe tote bag, black sandal heels, and gold-trimmed cate-eye glasses. Glam was kept natural as the model rounded everything out with a simple center-part hair style.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Predictably, Ratajkowski’s time in Paris has been packed full of front row show appearances mixed in with a bit of her signature street style. On Thursday, she was more ’60s siren than business chic in a cocoon mini dress that she styled with ballet flats and a black shoulder bag. The star of her look? Her teased, freshly permed hair.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Ratajkowski, who kicked her Paris trip off with a plunging gown, also slipped into a one-shoulder top for the Courrèges show and a bodycon white number during the Acne Studios runway. Interestingly, there seems to be a consistency within Ratajkowski’s PFW looks. Yes, they are usually in some sort of muted color palette and most definitely form-fitting. But Ratajkowski also seems to be toying around with a different type of sex appeal—there’s no sheer fabric, no bra, but most definitely an office jacket.