A-listers have officially descended upon Paris for the crowning jewel of Fashion Month and, naturally, day one kicked off with a bang. On Tuesday, longtime Dior ambassador Jennifer Lawrence stepped out to the French brand’s fall 2024 runway show in her finest boardroom attire. Only to be complete with a sultry, Office Siren twist of course.

Like many of Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri’s attendees on Tuesday afternoon, the actress based her look around tailoring—specifically a longline black coat that she matched with slate gray separates. Lawrence slipped into a matching blazer and dress pants that she layered with a plunging cropped vest. Lawrence’s flash of cleavage, though, took things from buttoned-up businesswoman to certified Office Siren.

For those unfamiliar with the recent trend, worn by the likes of Bella Hadid and Nicole Kidman, it’s fairly straightforward—and Lawrence’s show look is a masterclass of exactly how to pull it off. The style has its roots in ’90s office wear (think Calvin Klein, Donna Karan) but arrives with a sexed-up edge. Case in point: Lawrence’s low-cut, cleavage-baring vest and the curveball sheer socks that she paired with her black stilettos. There’s plenty of tailoring, yes, but there’s still a sultry touch that’s hard to come by in the traditional tailoring you’d find at your local office building.

IAN LANGSDON/AFP/Getty Images

Elsewhere, Lawrence accessorized her look with a black Lady Dior bag and silver cuff earrings. She even had her version of the Bayonetta Glasses trend with a sleek pair of black shades. The actress rounded out her look with a nude lip and a pin-straight hair style.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Other Dior attendees also seemed to get in on the Office Siren bandwagon. Natalie Portman matched a bold red lip with a tiny tweed skirt while Blackpink’s Jisoo cut a leggy figure in a tuxedo dress and statement heels.

The Office Siren trend feels like a natural fit for Lawrence whose wardrobe as of late leans more towards stealth wealth than, say, the Mob Wife aesthetic. Even when the actress does indulge in riskier styles here and there, like sheer fabric on the red carpet, she does so in a way that still feels consistent with her personal style. The actress’ plunging vest is a statement, yes, but it’s still very, very JLaw.