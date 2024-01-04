Bella Hadid appeared to declare 2024 the year of the “Office Siren,” and it looks as though Nicole Kidman has caught on, too. After the supermodel posed in a plunging button-down and nerd glasses at the tail end of last year, Kidman seemingly championed her own version as she touched down in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday.

The actress, who looked rather put together after a long-haul flight, cut a chic figure in a cropped pinstriped button-down. Kidman rolled up her shirtsleeves for a more casual look and paired the shirt with pleated brown trousers. She could have simply plucked these pieces from her closet or was on the way to a business meeting after the airport—but, truly, her look exemplified the “Office Siren” archetype.

It’s a look that’s defined by, well, office wear. It’s ’90s Calvin Klein. Donna Karan skirt suits. Gisele Bündchen in a turtleneck sweater and croc boots. Your classic business casual look done with a bit of a twist. While we’ve seen sexier versions of the new trend, à la Hadid, Kidman’s iteration also bordered on 2023’s beloved stealth wealth leanings.

MTRX / BACKGRID

For her travel tote, the actress naturally went with Bottega Veneta’s woven Andiamo bag—yes, the same one that everyone from Kendall Jenner to Jacob Elordi has championed in recent months. Simple white tennis sneakers added a casual touch to the look, as did the cashmere sweater she cradled in her hand. Now, what does Nicole Kidman have in common with Bella Hadid? Well, aside from a shared love of Balenciaga jeans, apparently they enjoy cosplaying as CEOs.

Hadid’s version of the trend, which she shared to Instagram, included more skin than Kidman’s—she decided to almost completely unbutton her oxford shirt. Black pants kept up that CEO feel as a leather boot and Bayonetta glasses added some edge.

If you’re struggling to see the differences between “Office Siren” and “Quiet Luxury,” they’re very, very subtle. The “Office Siren” is almost a sexier version of “Quiet Luxury,” a look that’s still pared back but also slightly alluring. And you don’t have to work in an office to pull it off, either. Nicole Kidman has taught us that there is such a thing as an “Airport Siren.”