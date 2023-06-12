Jennifer Lawrence has continually brought a certain Hollywood elegance-meets-modern glamour to the red carpet throughout her career. But, interestingly, on Monday her look featured some of fashion’s most buzzed about trends. Attending the No Hard Feelings premiere in London, the actress wore a Dior dress from the brand’s fall/winter 2023 collection that she styled in an intriguing, and of the moment, manner.

Let’s start with the focal point of Lawrence’s ensemble. While the dress’ silhouette is timeless, the sheer bodice speaks to a body-obscuring fad that has become somewhat of a craze recently. Everyone from Sydney Sweeney to Lily-Rose Depp have donned the trend. But not just for nights out, there’s been plenty of sheer on the runway and major red carpets. Lawrence’s version seemed to be adjusted for her—the runway piece was sheer in the skirt portion and slightly shorter.

The dress’ floral appliques traveled throughout the ensemble and partially obscured Lawrence’s exposed bra. But Lawrence’s trend-hopping didn’t end there.

The 32-year-old completed the look with a pair of leather opera-length gloves, an accessory that Beyoncé has taken a liking to during her Renaissance world tour. Stars like Taylor Russell and Rihanna have also led a recent red carpet revival of formal gloves. And as the actress turned to the side, there was not one, but a row of silver earrings and cuffs that increased in size (a perrenial jewelry favorite that has also been reignited).

Lawrence was attending the London premiere of No Hard Feelings, a coming-of-age comedy in which she stars and helped co-produce. Lawrence plays the role of Maddie Barker, a financially troubled young woman who (by way of a Craigslist post) starts dating a young man who is about to set off for college.

Earlier in the day, Lawrence was seen leaving the set of Chicken Shop Date wearing a look from quiet luxury favorite The Row (which also happens to be one of her favorite brands). While Lawrence has long been a fan of the brand’s accessories (especially their slouchy banana bag), her London look channeled that affinity to ready-to-wear.

She wore a grey coordinating set in which the asymmetrical tunic (that could double as a mini dress) draped tightly around her waist. She rounded out the pieces with strappy black heels, Oliver Peoples sunglasses, and a Tiffany & Co. pendant.

No Hard Feelings hits theaters on June 23rd and there are a few global premiere dates until then. So, needless to say, we’ll be patiently waiting for what JLaw has in store next.