Sydney Sweeney Goes Sheer in Barely-There Couture

Sydney Sweeney is the latest star taking fashion’s revived obsession with sheer fabric to new dimensions. Everyone from Charlize Theron to Kylie Jenner have sported near-transparent dresses, and now, Sweeney’s recent couture ensemble is proving that the risqué trend has serious staying power.

For the New York premiere of Reality at the Museum of Modern Art, the upcoming HBO Films biopic in which the actress stars as whistleblower Reality Winner, Sweeney wore a black Schiaparelli dress with neatly placed sheer panels. The piece is from the French label’s spring/summer 2023 haute couture collection, where creative director Daniel Roseberry’s animal-like creations were inspired by Dante’s “The Divine Comedy.” While the runway version featured gilded makeup, Sweeney went the simple route with wavy, textured hair and minimal jewelry.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Schiaparelli haute couture spring/summer 2023. Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

The dress is fairly straightforward to the eye, allowing the various panels of layered fabric to accent the wearer’s silhouette. Sweeney’s Schiaparelli moment comes two weeks after the star attended the Karl Lagerefeld-themed Met Gala wearing a powder pink Miu Miu column dress.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Sweeney recently wrapped filming on Anything But You, a forthcoming rom com in which she stars alongside Glenn Powell (rumors swirled of the actors sparking a romance while on set in Australia). "It was such a blast," Sweeney told reports during the Reality premiere. "I mean, Australia was such a beautiful place to film, and the cast and crew were so much fun. I was living my best life. I loved it."