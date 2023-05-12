The Fast X press tour is officially underway and Charlize Theron is already a winner in our books. For the film’s premiere in Rome, Theron debuted a striking sheer ensemble—and judging by her look’s embroidered briefs and waist-high slit, the dress code was pants optional.

The Dior look from the brand’s spring/summer 2023 haute couture collection would have wowed in any setting, but the premiere’s Colosseum backdrop certainly didn't hurt. Needless to say, Theron is pulling out all the stops for her latest role both on and off the screen (she has an intense fight scene with Michelle Rodriguez).

Franco Origlia/WireImage/Getty Images

Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

As always, Theron added her own flair to the premiere look—opting for a sleek black pump, flashy silver earrings, and a pendant necklace that sat just below the embellished bra. A playful black beret (maybe she’s catching a flight to Paris tomorrow?) perfectly complimented the actress’ bleach blonde hair.

Earlier in the day, the actress sported a cobalt blue bondage dress from Alexander McQueen’s spring/summer 2023 collection. She also wore a more casual, yet as equally as chic, Dior look during the first day of press. Talk about range.

In Fast X, Theron will play the role of Cipher, a criminal mastermind who is an emeny of the main protagonist. The Louis Leterrier-directed thriller, and sequel to F9, will also feature Hollywood heavyweights like Brie Larson, Jason Momoa (whom Theron mostly shot with), and Cardi B. The film will hit theaters May 19th.

“It was just really nice to get to work with Jason [Momoa.] He was so lovely,” Theron, who most recently appeared in The Boys, said in an interview with Variety. “And I get to do some different things in it, so I’m really excited about that. It’s a different Cipher.”