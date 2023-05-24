Lily-Rose Depp Dons a Semi-Sheer Mini Dress to Party With Troye Sivan

Clearly, Lily-Rose Depp is on a little black dress kick. After wearing not one, not two, but three LBDs while promoting The Idol at the Cannes Film Festival, the actress pulled out yet another for a fourth event, and we can’t help but think this isn’t even the last of them.

On Thursday night, Depp headed over to the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc for a party hosted by Graydon Carter’s newsletter publication Air Mail. For the occasion, the actress wore a black mini dress with voluminous sleeves that wrapped around her arms. The lace pattern of the piece rendered it fairly sheer, and Depp wore a pair of black briefs underneath, but opted to stay bare on top. Depp has never been one to over-accessorize and, once again, she kept the styling minimal, adding only a pair of sunglasses and a pop of color in the form of a quilted cobalt blue Chanel purse.

While at the event, Depp was joined by her The Idol costar, Troye Sivan. The two posed for photos together, showing off their contrasting looks with Sivan in an all-white matching jacket and pants set.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On The Idol, Sivan plays Caleb, a close friend to Depp’s Jocelyn and her creative director, and it seems like their relationship has transcended the screen. At the show’s premiere on Monday night, the pair stayed close, sharing an intimate moment at the top of the red carpet’s stairs.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

As Depp and Sivan enjoy their time in Cannes, reviews for The Idol continue to role in following the screening of the first two episodes on Monday, and as of now, things are looking too good. The show holds a score of 17% on Rotten Tomatoes, with one critic calling it “rather underwhelming,” asking “How can a show with so much nudity, sex, and eroticism be so bland?”