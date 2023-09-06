It’s no secret that Julia Fox enjoys turning heads with her unique style sense. After all, she did once say that when it comes to fashion, “I'm not going for sexy, I'm going for unhinged."

On red carpets, where celebrities are almost expected to standout, the actress has been seen in everything from sequined pouf gowns to a completely sheer bodice. But what about her day-to-day looks? Well, predictably, Fox has never been one to hold back there either.

While we can expect a certain formula from many fashion girls’ street style ensembles, Fox is one of the few stars that consistently keeps us on our toes. She’s just as likely to wear a bandeau made from ties as she is a skirt set designed from dozens of condoms. Yes, some of her styles may raise a few eyebrows or ruffle some feathers, or even border on the chaotic, but that’s what makes them enjoyable. Below, a look back at Julia Fox’s most eye-catching street style moments.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Fox’s constant push to wear as little as possible hit a fever pitch with this ultra-tiny metal lingerie set. The actress, who somehow avoided a wardrobe mishap, layered a black trench coat on top and sported a pair of leather boots. In Fox land, even scraps of metal can be a top!

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Seen here in Paris, Fox turned heads in this custom look by London-based designer Joanna Prażmo. If the sheer quality of the mini dress wasn’t enough, the piece also featured melted rubber and silver clips meant to imitate the look of hair. A casual afternoon outfit!

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images No, it wasn’t Halloween (rather, the beginning of May) when Fox wore this patterned look that would make Wilma Flintstone proud. Her feathered shoulder bag and fuzzy mules were a very ‘70s-meets-Y2K choice, too.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Paris Fashion Week is always an arena for stars to show off some pretty outrageous looks, but Fox’s latex ensemble may take the cake. As if the draped dress and cocoon-like overcoat weren’t enough, the actress added in a pair of sky-high boots, a butterfly face mask, and a rock-shaped brown clutch.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images They say that fashion should send a message and Fox did just that when she wore this see-through look made entirely of condoms. At least she’s prepared!

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Big Foot, but make it chic. Again during Paris Fashion Week, the star wore an attention-grabbing look—this time, leather briefs and a cropped jacket that she paired with gigantic fur boots.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Fox traded her usual mini clutches for a 6 foot “Body Bag” designed by Toronto-based Mikhael Kale. The clutch had long platinum blonde hair and even sported similar patent leather heels to the ones she had on.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Stars are no stranger to the bum-less look, but of course, the actress had to wear her skin-baring skirt in a very unique way. She paired the leather bottom, which had a long mane, with a hooded crop top and a sculptural bag.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Fox may not have broken her legs, but her cast-like boots sure made it seem like she did. She paired the abnormal footwear choice with a sheer vinyl dress and her trusty condom bag.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Though this saran wrap dress would have nailed a Project Runway challenge, Fox donned the sheer piece to attend New York Fashion Week in 2022.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images This isn’t your grandma’s Candian Tuxedo. In New York City, Fox appeared in a frock composed of shredded, asymmetrical strips of denim.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images While Fox’s latex cut-out dress was more cut-out than actual dress, it surely turned heads as she walked the streets of Los Angeles.