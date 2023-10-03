Sydney Sweeney may still be playing teenagers, but her characters usually aren’t the nerds. So obiously the actress’s take on school uniform-like geek chic comes with a glam edge. On Tuesday, the actress attended Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2024 runway presentation on the final day of proceedings in Paris. The Italian brand is all but responsible for popularizing the underwear-as-outerwear fad, so it’s rather fitting that the actress attended the event in her own version.

Let’s start with the bulk of the actress’ ensemble which came in the form of a matching, cropped tweed set. Her long sleeve jacket featured gold buttons lining the front as well as two oversized pockets near the hemline. The mini shorts were designed in the same fabric and were relatively straightforward—however, it was the detail just above the pair that was certainly the focus of the look.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Peeking out of her shorts was the waistband of a white pair of underwear with a Miu Miu logo positioned at the center. While we could totally see Sweeney rocking the underwear solo à la Cara Delevingne’s recent take on the brand, the ab-baring detail made for an interesting touch to the look.

Elsewhere, Sweeney continued the black palette of her look with her accessory choices. She opted for a strappy pair of platform heels, sleek Miu Miu shades, and the label’s quilted “Arcadie” bag. And though we’re accustomed to her more coiffed blonde locks, she chose to wear her hair in long, voluminous waves.

The night prior, Sweeney continued her Miu Miu streak to attend a pre-show event for the brand in Paris. This time, though, she went with one of the brand’s vintage offerings in the form of a strapless, corseted little black dress.

The piece featured a plunging, swooping neckline as well as an extremely shortened silhouette that she layered with a pair of sheer tights. Though her choice of a sleek Miu Miu clutch and a velvet bow in her hair were more on par with the trend value of her exposed underwear, it’s clear that Sweeney has found the perfect balance between mixing the classics with what’s “in.”