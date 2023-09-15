As summer officially winds down in a few days, many a fashion girls will be faced with a particular conundrum. How do they still sport their barely-there, sometimes pants-less looks as temperatures drop? Presumably, many will disregard the changing weather in favor of their statement style—like Cara Delevingne who tried her hand at the underwear as pants trend while out in London yesterday.

The model was in town for the Vogue World event, which brought out stars like Emily Ratajkowski and Sienna Miller. After walking the runway, Delevingne changed into something more afterparty appropriate, which to her, clearly means stepping out in your undergarments.

Unsurprisingly, Delevingne’s underpinnings were from Miu Miu’s fall/winter 2023 collection—similar versions have been sported by other style stars like Kendall Jenner and Emma Corin. The 31-year-old chose a purple knit version—a brief that she paired with a coordinating, half-buttoned cardigan. She then layered a t-shirt up top and some sort of white bodysuit underneath that poked out of her underwear. For better or worse, walking the streets in your underwear has become somewhat normal amongst fashion stars—but the remainder of Delevingne’s look went in a rather Rock and Roll edge.

Neil Mockford/Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

Her ensemble felt like something you’d see out and about on the streets of London—most likely not now (well, maybe at a fashion school campus) but just about five decades prior during the city’s punk boom. The model sported a multi-color mullet complete in various shades of pink, green, and yellow.

There were cheetah spots printed on the top of her head, too, as well as a silver piercing between the bridge of her nose. While Delevingne's look certainly had an edge to it, she wore the style during the event and seems to have avoided the hassle of returning to her natural hair before stepping out for a night on the town.

Delevingne accented the leggy look with a pair of sheer ripped tights, stacks of silver rings and pendants, leather stompers, and some ear cuffs for good measure. And in a true Rock and Roll move, there were a few small chips in the model’s black manicure. When in London, do as the punks do!