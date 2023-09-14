Maternity style has hit something of a fever pitch this year. There’s been Keke Palmer, who wore leopard catsuits and sequined gowns. And most notably, we have Rihanna who took the public on a months-long maternity catwalk of sorts before welcoming her second child last month. Long gone are the days of sheaths of fabric covering bumps—expecting mothers are veering towards body-conscious silhouettes. Now, while in London, Sienna Miller has entered things with a statement-making style of her own.

On Thursday, the actress stepped onto Vogue World’s red carpet in one of the grandest bump-baring looks we’ve seen thus far. And no, this isn’t your run of the mill ensemble, either, it’s full Schiaparelli couture.

Miller chose to sport a full look from the brand’s fall/winter 2023 couture collection, consisting of an ivory crop top and pouf skirt. Naturally, each piece had a wow factor of its own. The top, which ended just under the bust, featured a plunging neckline, a loose collar, and slight ruching at the sides. Seemingly, the shirt was meant to imitate a classic button down but was cropped just short enough to expose the actress’ bump. The skirt had dramatics, too, as it formed a u-shaped silhouette at the waist and was packed with layers of volume.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It gave an almost cocoon-like feel to things and finished just below the knee area. Miller’s embrace of Schiaparelli didn’t end there, though. She layered a pair of sheer tights with a black version of the label’s now-signature “toe” heels. Up top, the 41-year-old added some color to the look with Schiaparelli’s gold chandelier earrings.

The outing is Miller’s first major appearance since People reported that she was expecting her second child last month. The child will be her first with boyfriend Oli Green. The actress is already a mom to her 11-year-old daughter, Marlowe, who she shares with her ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge.

In 2019, Miller opened up about the joys of motherhood and raising her daughter. "When you are raising a child you see aspects of your character in that person, reflected back, and it's the most loving, intense relationship that I have," Miller explained to People. "There's nowhere to hide."

Miller mostly kept to her more preferred boho frocks and flowy dresses when she was expecting her first child. But if the actress’ Schiaparelli look is any indication of her upcoming maternity wears, we are in for quite the treat.