Keke Palmer’s Baby Bump Made a Sequined-Covered Red Carpet Debut

Keke Palmer is never one to fade into the background, so it’s fitting that when the actress made her first red carpet appearance since announcing her pregnancy, she did so in the most glam way possible. On Wednesday, Palmer attended the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in a shimmering dress that could not be missed.

Palmer arrived to the event, held at Tao Downtown, in a look courtesy of Michael Kors Collection. The sleeveless dress was covered in silver sequins and featured a low neckline, and cutouts on the side. The actress cradled her baby bump while on the red carpet with Nope director, Jordan Peele. She wore her hair in long braids, and accessorized with Lorraine West jewels, including a gold and diamond choker that hugged her neck. By the end of the night, she even had another shiny accessory to match the look as well, as the actress took home the award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the horror film.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Palmer officially announced the news of her pregnancy when she hosted Saturday Night Live back in December, but this is the first time she has walked the red carpet since the reveal. The actress is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson. On Wednesday, Palmer shared some shots from her recent “baby moon” with Jackson while opening up about taking it easy for the moment. “This season I am going to learn how to really take it easy. How to go slow,” she said. “I am antsy by nature. I love having a schedule, even on vacation. I learned to at least schedule things leisurely so I have something to complete that’s on brand with the theme of the season.” Of course, this also comes as we’re entering awards season, and Palmer could be in the running for various awards thanks to her role in Nope, so it will be interesting to see how she balances these two seasons.