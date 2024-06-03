Jennifer Lawrence Puts a British Spin On the Mob Wife Trend

Carmela Soprano has nothing on Jennifer Lawrence’s leopard print coat. Today, the actress tried on the Mob Wife trend for size during Dior’s 2025 cruise runway show in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Lawrence took to the Scottish capital on Monday for Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest presentation. The Oscar winner kicked off her show outfit with a white Dior-branded tank top and dark-wash denim pants that featured a slight flare at the bottom. From there, she leveled everything up with a Dior pre-fall 2024 leopard coat that cut off around the knee area. Lawrence cinched her jacket, which featured a retro-style pattern and cuffed three quarter sleeves, at the waist with one of the brand’s black “CD” logo belts.

With a statement coat of this nature, Lawrence approached the rest of her look with a pared-back touch. She opted for a pair of black stilettos, square-frame sunglasses, and an elongated version of the house’s signature Lady Dior bag—popularized by the late Princess of Wales, of course. An American actress in Scotland, carrying a French-designed handbag popularized by a beloved British Royal? Poetic justice.

Andrew Milligan - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

For glam, Lawrence went with her go-to dewy beat, a nude lip, and a pin-straight hairdo that she accented with a black headband.

As a longtime Dior ambassador, Lawrence is well-versed in the language of the French maison. Much like her refined personal style, she’s kept her Dior appearances to ultra-chic moments such as a black, tea-length dress paired with the likes of a white button down or even the sexy librarian look she wore in February. Lawrence has rarely gravitated to Dior’s more print-heavy pieces which makes her Mob Wife outfit all that more interesting.

Other front row guests, like Maisie Williams, also picked up on the Mob Wife memo. The New Look actress stepped out to the runway show in a belted leopard mini dress. Dior girl Anya Taylor-Joy journeyed down the avant-garde route, too, with exposed, distressed stockings and a black mini dress. Lawrence seemed to have the best of both worlds: some very-on trend Mob Wife outerwear and a nod to the brand’s Scottish foray in the form of her Lady Dior bag.