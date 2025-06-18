Madonna is showing everyone what the infamous Cher quote, “Mom, I am a rich man,” really looks like. Yesterday, the pop legend modeled several outfits from inside her expansive closet, styling them all with a common thread: sheer tights embroidered with Cher’s now-iconic power mantra.

The best look at Madonna’s hosiery came from a no-pants outfit, naturally. She wore a blue t-shirt sans bottoms, pairing it with just those see-through stockings which she sourced from the Berlin-based brand, Saint Sass. They featured the words “Mom, I am a rich man,” in fine print along one thigh.

Cher famously muttered the catchphrase during an interview with Jane Pauley while explaining why she thinks men are “luxuries.” Her mother asked her when she was going to marry a rich man, and Cher replied with the famous zinger. Though Cher has also launched some zingers Madonna’s way over the years, the pair of pop icons now appear to be on good terms. In fact, the moment recalls the time Lady Gaga wore Madonna’s face on a custom leotard. Fashion really does bring people together.

In another outfit, Madonna wore the tights with a sky blue shirt set, Adidas Samba sneakers, and a New York baseball cap.

From there, Madonna continued to flaunt her singular fashion sense with an emphasis on boudoir style. She doubled up on lingerie dresses in another look, wearing a lace slip in pearl white layered underneath a see-through number in jet black. That comes from Dilara Findikoglu, the “bad girl” label of the moment. Another hero item of her try-on session, Aupen’s $100,000 bag from its new Haute Maroquinerie line, finished the look.

The singer then slipped into a sporty look from Vaquera’s spring 2025 runway collection: a black and red stripe top worn with nylon track pants. She again turned to Aupen for her accessory needs, this time wearing its Nirvana Deluxe bag which is an oversized version of the label’s cult-favorite Taylor silhouette.

Madonna’s final outfit was perhaps the most salient and timely of her entire try-on session. She wore satin cargo pants with a t-shirt emblazoned with a phrase from another music legend: John Lennon’s “War is over! If you want it.”