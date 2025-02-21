How Aupen’s Nirvana Bag Became a Go-To For Everyone from Hailey Bieber to Beyoncé

Generally, It bags have certain devotees that are easy to pinpoint. There’s the Ladies Who Lunch and their Hermès Kelly bags, The Row’s elegant Margaux that’s beloved by the quiet luxury set, and the Balenciaga Le City which is tailor-made for the girls who can’t get enough of the indie sleaze aesthetic. That general rule has been bypassed almost entirely by Aupen’s Nirvana bag—the affordable, crescent-shaped style is just as likely to accent one of Taylor Swift’s hyper-feminine outfits as it is to pop up on the arm of an edgy dresser à la Charli xcx.

The Nirvana is easily identifiable by its sculpted silhouette, braided handle, and detachable bag charm shaped like a small seed. Swift was an early adopter of the accessory’s original black version in 2023 (the brand launched just a year prior) for a date night with Travis Kelce. She paired the accessory with a Versace bustier, a checkered trench coat, and her signature red lip.

Taylor Swift, wearing the Nirvana Noir, and Travis Kelce in New York City. MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Soon enough, the Nirvana started to appear on everyone from Hailey Bieber to Beyoncé as well as her daughter Blue Ivy Carter—and it’s easy to see why. The bag’s minimal, logo-less profile works just as nicely with something like Swift’s date night look as it does an off-duty moment from someone like Charli xcx. In late 2024, the Brat singer put an edgier twist on the same bag Swift had worn, pairing it with a multi-color fur, jean shorts, and Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier boots.

Charli xcx, wearing the Nirvana Noir, in New York City. JosiahW / BACKGRID

The Nirvana is light on branding (like many of fashion’s favorite handbags these days) which explains why celebrities and their stylists are so drawn to the accessory for a variety of settings. Anya Taylor-Joy paired the Snow colorway (which features a dainty Lumière charm) with a bridal white top coat while out in New York City. And Selena Gomez took cues from her friend Swift by wearing the Nirvana (albeit in the very flashy Ice version) for a 2023 event in Paris.

Anya Taylor-Joy, wearing the Nirvana Snow, in New York City. JosiahW / BACKGRID

Selena Gomez, wearing the Nirvana Ice, in Paris. Courtesy of Aupen

Aupen (a riff on authentic and open) recently shifted from vegan to calfskin leather for nearly all of its handbags, a change that came amid a partnership with LVMH Metiers d’Art that’s allowed the label to work with the same ateliers as top luxury labels Louis Vuitton and Loewe.

A new foray into jewelry with their “Sinner” earrings is sure to be a red carpet hit, too. And if they’re anything like the Nirvana bag, expect to see some pretty big names wearing the s-curve bijoux all over the streets of New York and Paris.