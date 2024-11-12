Charli XCX Turns the Manhattan Streets Into a High-Fashion Safari

The island of Manhattan is largely devoid of wild animals, but that didn’t stop Charli XCX from dressing like she’s heading out on a particularly chic safari.

Ahead of her dual hosting and performing duties on Saturday Night Live!, Charli stepped out to rehearsals last night in a black jumpsuit from Saint Laurent. The piece appeared to be a riff on house founder Yves Saint Laurent’s signature safari trench. The design, which originally debuted in the 1960s, has been a constant reference point for the brand’s subsequent creative directors ever since. This version by Saint Laurent’s current creative director Anthony Vaccarello featured a zipper front and two large chest pockets.

Charli cinched her utilitarian jumpsuit with a thick belt and slung a glossy mini bag over her shoulder. She wrapped everything up with pointed-toe pumps and woven Bottega Veneta gloves. Her racing goggles made sure everything looked a little Brat.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Given the recent surge of leopard print, it’s ironic that Charli would tackle its fashion relative—safari attire—while wearing all-black everything. But perhaps there’s nothing more Brat than wearing one of fall’s biggest trends entirely on your own terms.

Today, Charli was again spotted heading out to SNL rehearsals in even more off-duty fashion. The singer got in on the tiny top, big boot craze by wearing a cropped tank with crinkled knee-high shoes. A multi-color fur coat brought a pop to her eclectic fall look as did her blackout glasses and structured Aupen handbag.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s sure to be a big night for Charli on Saturday. She’s tasked with hosting the late-night show for the first time in her career and performing her hits for audiences. If her rehearsal outfits are anything to go by, she’s very well-prepared in the fashion department.