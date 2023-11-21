Holiday dressing usually brings up images of reds, greens, and every type of sequin and paillette under the sun. However, on Monday, Jennifer Lawrence proved that a little monochrome can truly make a big impact, as she stepped out for the unveiling of the Saks and Dior “Carousel of Dreams” holiday window display.

The actress was joined by CEO of Saks Marc Metrick and the CEO of Dior Delphine Arnault as well as stars like Maya Hawke and Rachel Zegler for the event, which was situated along a jam-packed Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Of course, Lawrence wore a full look from the French brand, consisting of a trio of all-black pieces and a crisp white button-down that provided a chic contrast to the look. The actress popped open the collar and rolled the cuffs of the Oxford shirt, which allowed a small portion of the piece to be revealed from beneath her maxi coat.

Zach Hilty/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Lawrence continued her ensemble with a black, semi-sheer tulle skirt. While only a portion of the skirt’s hemline was visible, it brought a festive, more whimsical touch to things. The actress opted for a pair of suede heel boots, a silver link bracelet, and dainty drop earrings to accessorize. Her sleek silver belt, which she used to cinch the overcoat, later fell victim to a slight wardrobe malfunction as she addressed the crowd—the piece somehow popped off from the coat, causing the actress to react in shock, saying, “I'm so sorry, that was so loud, my belt popped off!”

For glam, the actress opted for a dewy, latte-inspired makeup look (done by Dior Beauty, of course) and pulled her hair back with a simple black headband that would make Blair Waldorf proud. Malfunction aside, Lawrence’s look was all the proof we needed that holiday dressing doesn’t have to go overboard—or be full of color, for that matter.

“I’ve had the honor of being a part of the Dior family for quite some time now,” the 33-year-old said during her speech. “And looking around, this feels like the perfect place to celebrate the holidays.”