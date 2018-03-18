Alicia Vikander’s Best Red Carpet Moments Are Classic Elegance With a Twist

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Alicia Vikander has been making waves on screen for the better part of the last decade with standout appearances in Tomb Raider, The Danish Girl, Ex Machina, and more. And while the Swedish actress has appeared in projects spanning nearly every genre (her most recent being Irma Vep), her red carpet style is seemingly just as varied as her resume. Throughout her career, Vikander has established relationships with a handful of fashion’s most prominent brands—including Chanel, Bulgari, and most notably, Louis Vuitton (she has been an ambassador for the brand since 2015 and appeared in several campaigns)—which she has levied on the red carpet.
The actress and new mom’s style is classically elegant—something you’d expect from a major Hollywood star—but often with an unexpected twist. Vikander has also become close friends with Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière as her relationship with the house has progressed. The French designer’s boundary-pushing designs (think asymmetric hems, sequined patchwork) have become synonymous with the actress’ red carpet style. While Vikander often goes with hues like black and silver, she also isn't afraid to mix in jolts of yellow, light blue, or pink—the result being red carpet moments that are simultaneously forward-thinking as they are timeless. Here, a look back at some of Vikander’s best red carpet moments.