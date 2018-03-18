Alicia Vikander’s Best Red Carpet Moments Are Classic Elegance With a Twist

Alicia Vikander has been making waves on screen for the better part of the last decade with standout appearances in Tomb Raider, The Danish Girl, Ex Machina, and more. And while the Swedish actress has appeared in projects spanning nearly every genre (her most recent being Irma Vep), her red carpet style is seemingly just as varied as her resume. Throughout her career, Vikander has established relationships with a handful of fashion’s most prominent brands—including Chanel, Bulgari, and most notably, Louis Vuitton (she has been an ambassador for the brand since 2015 and appeared in several campaigns)—which she has levied on the red carpet.

The actress and new mom’s style is classically elegant—something you’d expect from a major Hollywood star—but often with an unexpected twist. Vikander has also become close friends with Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière as her relationship with the house has progressed. The French designer’s boundary-pushing designs (think asymmetric hems, sequined patchwork) have become synonymous with the actress’ red carpet style. While Vikander often goes with hues like black and silver, she also isn't afraid to mix in jolts of yellow, light blue, or pink—the result being red carpet moments that are simultaneously forward-thinking as they are timeless. Here, a look back at some of Vikander’s best red carpet moments.

2022: Academy Museum Gala Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Vikander wore a Louis Vuitton mini dress from the brand’s spring/summer 2023 collection to the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles— her look nearly matched with actress and fellow LV ambassador Emma Stone’s.

2022: Cannes Film Festival Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the Cannes screening of Irma Vep, in which Vikander stars, she wore an eye-catching Louis Vuitton gown.

2022: Cannes Film Festival Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The 2022 Cannes Film Festival was a busy one for Vikander—here, she wore a white blouse from Louis Vuitton’s fall/winter 2022 collection which she paired with sleek black trousers and silver-toed heels.

2019: Met Gala ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images For the 2019 Met Gala, Vikander chose a vibrant floral Louis Vuitton dress that she paired with deep blue boots. Her silver UFO-shaped bag added a playful tinge for the night’s theme of “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

2018: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Vikander wore a prarie-inspired black Louis Vuitton gown to the Golden Globe Awards—complete with a high neckline and intricate button detailing.

2018: Met Gala Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Vikander nailed the 2018 Met Gala theme of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination” with her papal-inspired Louis Vuitton gown.

2017: Academy Awards Photo by Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images The Swedish actress stunned in a tiered black dress from Louis Vuitton that she paired with Bulgari diamonds for the Academy Awards.

2016: Venice Film Festival Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage/Getty Images Vikander opted for a black Louis Vuitton gown that featured a silver under-layer for the Venice Film Festival.

2016: Academy Awards WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Ahead of winning Best Supporting Actress for her breakthrough role in The Danish Girl, Vikander hit the Academy Awards red carpet in a yellow strapless Louis Vuitton gown.

2016: Golden Globe Awards Tyler Boye/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images Vikander attended the 2016 Golden Globes (where she was nominated in two categories for roles in The Danish Girl and Ex Machina) in a pleated white gown from Louis Vuitton.

2016: Met Gala Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Continuing her friendship with the French brand, Vikander attended her debut Met Gala (themed “Manus x Machina”) in a patchwork, asymmetrical Louis Vuitton dress.

2015: Cannes Film Festival George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Vikander went big for her first Cannes red carpet. The actress wore a Valentino haute couture gown with a dimension-defying train and silver tiered earrings.

2013: Golden Globe Awards Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images For her first Golden Globe Awards (where she was in nominated for her appearance in A Royal Affair), Vikander wore an all-white Chanel haute couture gown which she paired with silver accessories.

2014: BAFTA Film Awards ANDREW COWIE/AFP/Getty Images Vikander again opted for Chanel haute couture for a red carpet—this time, the actress wore an intricate gown with a semi-sheer bodice and dramatic skirt from the French brand.

2013: Academy Awards Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images To the Academy Awards, Vikander went with a blue Ellie Saab haute couture gown that featured delicate embroidery throughout.