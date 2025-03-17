Amal Clooney's Leopard Coat & Sky High Boots Are More Refined Than Mob Wife

In Amal Clooney’s world, a pair of statement boots are the perfect substitute for a pair of pants. The barrister continued her penchant for bold footwear to support her husband George’s new Broadway play, Good Night, and Good Luck, in New York City over the weekend.

Amal focused her look around loud croc-embossed boots and an even louder top coat from Giambattista Valli. Her black shoes, which have been a staple of her style since last winter, featured a pointed-toe front and went all the way up to her thighs.

For some extra drama (she was out on Broadway, after all) Clooney jazzed up a mini-shift dress with an animal print coat. The Giambattista Valli piece was designed with a black bow detail placed along the bust. The human rights lawyer matched her boots with a glossy mini bag that she carried at her side.

Felipe Ramales

The statement shoe meets statement coat pairing is a reliable formula and one that Clooney has gravitated toward lately, especially during this transitional season between winter and spring. In late February, she and George slipped into chic monochrome looks for a date night in New York City. Amal picked out a gray knit dress and a longline Max Mara coat for the evening. Her jet-black boots, which went past the hemline of her mini dress, gave off the illusion of pants. George, for his part, wore navy separates and accented his wife’s gray color palette with a sharp fedora hat.

And if her latest boots look familiar, it’s likely because she wore the same pair nearly one year ago in London with George. In fact, the lawyer went about styling her shoes on that occasion in a very similar manner to how she did over the weekend. She wore an ivory mini dress, a shaggy Mob Wife coat, and a burgundy Louis Vuitton bag. With boots like these, a pair of pants would simply be a distraction.