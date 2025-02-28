Amal Clooney’s Date Night Boots Could Double as Pants

New York City is in that weird mid-point between the full-on winter chill and springtime ease. Amal Clooney, ever the imaginative dresser, presented her stylish answer to that conundrum yesterday. She styled her highest pair of suede boots with a tiny sweater dress while out on a date night with her husband George in Manhattan.

Amal based her look around a pair of simple charcoal gray transition pieces: a wool top coat that she left open and a mini turtleneck dress. Streamlined items like her dress and jacket are hallmarks of the human rights lawyer’s wardrobe, but she amped them up with her shoe choice. Her knee-high boots—so high they went past the hemline of her dress—could have been easily misconstrued as an actual pair of pants. But considering that it’s still a bit chilly in New York come nightfall, her shoes were a wise option to pair with this specific dress length.

A simple black handbag in a trendy east-west shape finished the barrister’s look. George, dressed in navy separates, accented his wife’s choice of gray with a patterned fedora.

Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

Amal and George’s date night style has taken many forms. But Amal seems to have grown fond of pairing tiny dresses with big coats and even bigger boots. Last winter in London, Amal slipped on a shaggy Mob Wife coat and a simple white shift dress. Like yesterday, she accented those pieces with black thigh-length boots. That pair featured a glossy croc effect. When she’s not in a statement boot, Amal might mix in a metallic pump—though usually balanced with a statement up top such as the feathered dress and men’s suit coat she wore in December 2023.

During the summer, Amal prefers denim Daisy Dukes and knit shoes when out with George, something to expect more of from the lawyer as the weather continues to warm.