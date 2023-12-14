Amal Clooney started her week out on a high note with shades of highlighter yellow, but on Wednesday, her party style hit quite the fever pitch. Instead of a high-impact gown, the human rights lawyer switched up her usual date night look in favor of a leggy mini dress.

She was spotted on her way to a special screening of her husband George’s new film The Boys In The Boat. Although it was the actor’s big night, and stars like Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler were also in attendance, all eyes were on Amal as she emerged in a blush pink feather mini dress. The party piece featured a plunging neckline and a rather leggy silhouette, which Amal accented with metallic, pointed-toe heels.

Amal styled the piece with a menswear-style satin blazer complete with an oversized fit that suggests she might have borrowed it from her husband’s closet. Even as the blazer shielded much of the dress’ details, its feather fabric still made for quite the impact.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Amal continued her high-gloss look with an embossed clutch and silver chandelier earrings and topped things off with a pink lip and matching eyeshadow and a simple, va-va-voom blowout. The lawyer has offered up quite the stylish string of looks in support of her husband’s new project. Earlier this week, the beauty stepped out to the Los Angeles premiere in a bodycon Versace gown inspired by a similar style that debuted on the brand’s ’90s runway. Over in London last week, she brought us back to Studio 54 in a dazzling 16Arlington midi dress designed with dozens of latex pailettes.

George, who has opted for various suits on all of these occasions, sang his wife’s praises on Monday and revealed a shocking admission (well, at least for someone with Amal’s fashion prowess). “I’ll put on an outfit, and she’ll come downstairs, and I’m embarrassed,” he told Access. “You know, my wife doesn’t have a stylist. She does it all on her own.” Truly a jack of all trades.