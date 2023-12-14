Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler aren’t afraid to go for classic glamour for the red carpet, but their lowkey style doesn’t dissappoint either, even if it’s not quite as shiny. On Wednesday, the duo were spotted in New York City furthering their streak of very well coordinated couple looks as they arrived hand-in-hand to a screening of George Clooney’s new film The Boys In The Boat.

The Elvis actor opted for the more casual look of the pair in the form of a slate gray Carhartt bomber, white t-shirt, and baggy pants. He kept a low profile with a black baseball hat and rounded out his look with leather combat boots. Gerber cut an entirely elegant figure with her date night look. The model and Bottoms actress appeared in a semi-sheer black dress, complete with a flowing skirt, that she layered with a collared, navy overcoat.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Gerber’s monogram Celine bag hung loosely on her shoulder while her leather heel boots added a bit of edge to things. The 22-year-old styled her hair in a casual middle part and opted for dewy, natural makeup. The common thread between Butler and Gerber’s looks are obvious. While their styles had very different feels—Butler, more casual, Gerber, a touch formal—they both leaned into a muted, dark palette and similar wardrobe staples. A statement boot, cozy outerwear, and some sort of loose-fitting bottom.

On the red carpet, we’re used to seeing the couple nail the step and repeat in glamorous, his-and-hers evening wear. But even during their time-off, Butler and Gerber make sure that their wardrobes don’t venture too far from one another. Back in October, the lovebirds were seen on a stroll in Hollywood where Gerber opted for a patterned maxi skirt and white blouse as Butler kept things simple in baggy denim and a cropped t-shirt.

Now, yes, wearing two white tops isn’t exactly matching (or, truly, that groundbreaking). But in a world of clashing couple outfits, it’s a welcomed sight to see Butler and Gerber maintain a sense of consistency in their looks.