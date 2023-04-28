Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber have a lot to live up to: he’s now best known for playing Elvis Presley; she’s Cindy Crawford’s daughter. Yet, while they were apart they already made their mark as individual style stars—and together, they’re even better. The 31-year-old Oscar nominee and the 21-year-old supermodel’s joint red carpet appearances are a handy guide for updating classic Hollywood glamour in a new age. Butler tends to start with the classics: a crisp, tailored suit. But he’s not afraid to update it with, say, a pussy bow or a mesh top underneath. Gerber, meanwhile, loves nothing more than a sleek evening gown that oozes glamour but is not attention-seeking. Whatever the case, it’s good to know that Tinseltown has at least one young couple who knows how to dress first and foremost for a red carpet—and not just for the photo they’ll post on Instagram later.
Of course, aside from their style, the couple always seems to garner attention for the simple fact that they can’t help but look seriously infatuated with each other during each and every public appearance. Here, a look back at all the times Butler and Gerber took the town together.