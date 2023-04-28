Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber have a lot to live up to: he’s now best known for playing Elvis Presley; she’s Cindy Crawford’s daughter. Yet, while they were apart they already made their mark as individual style stars—and together, they’re even better. The 31-year-old Oscar nominee and the 21-year-old supermodel’s joint red carpet appearances are a handy guide for updating classic Hollywood glamour in a new age. Butler tends to start with the classics: a crisp, tailored suit. But he’s not afraid to update it with, say, a pussy bow or a mesh top underneath. Gerber, meanwhile, loves nothing more than a sleek evening gown that oozes glamour but is not attention-seeking. Whatever the case, it’s good to know that Tinseltown has at least one young couple who knows how to dress first and foremost for a red carpet—and not just for the photo they’ll post on Instagram later.

Of course, aside from their style, the couple always seems to garner attention for the simple fact that they can’t help but look seriously infatuated with each other during each and every public appearance. Here, a look back at all the times Butler and Gerber took the town together.

2023 Time 100 Gala Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME Coming off his Oscar nomination for Elvis, Butler was included on this year’s Time 100 list. Gerber came to show support in a gray Khaite dress. Butler opted for an absolutely classic black tuxedo from Gucci.

Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty Images The duo were basically joined at the hip throughout the New York City event.

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Although Gerber wasn’t Butler’s date for the Oscars ceremony, the pair reunited on the after party circuit. Gerber wore an appropriately sparkling dress with a high leg slit from Celine. Butler, meanwhile, donned a Saint Laurent tuxedo with a knotted silk blouse underneath.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

2023 W’s Best Performances Party Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine For our own annual Best Performances party, held in February at the Chateau Marmont, Butler and Gerber coordinated in all black. Hers was a crochet dress, his a classic suit with the shirt collar left unbuttoned.

2022 Met Gala Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue While the duo didn’t walk hand-in-hand up those famous steps, they couldn’t help but reunite at the top. Butler was wearing a custom Prada suit featuring a bolero jacket, while Gerber’s Alexander McQueen gown was offset by her notably voluminous hair.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Once inside the museum, the pair seemed to stay close all night.

2022 Cannes Film Festival Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images While they didn’t pose for pictures together during the premiere of Elvis at the Cannes Film Festival, they couldn’t help but sneak a bit of PDA.

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage And though they walked separately, the pair were bound together by the same designer: Gerber’s va-va-voom red dress was from Celine...

Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage ...and Butler’s classic black tuxedo was also courtesy of the Hedi Slimane-directed French house.