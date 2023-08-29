Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Go Retro Rock & Roll For Date Night

A severe southern twang isn’t the only thing Austin Butler picked up from his award-winning role in Elvis. If the sudden voice change wasn’t enough, it seems that the actor has applied some style cues from the King of Rock and Roll to his everyday style. And there must be some sort of couple’s influence going on, too, as his girlfriend Kaia Gerber looks to be channeling decades past with many of her recent looks.

During a night out in Los Angeles Monday, the actor and model stepped out in two muted ensembles with some retro rock & roll style signifiers—leather, suede, bell-bottoms, graphic tees. Butler, who has never met a fitted suit he doesn’t like, decided to go rather casual for the date night occasion.

The actor’s almost entirely black ensemble featured straight-leg pants that he paired with workwear-style leather boots. His graphic t-shirt, which was the look’s only departure from the monochrome palette, tucked loosely into his pants and was layered underneath a slightly oversized motorcycle jacket. While Butler has gotten a lot of flack for taking his role to method acting extremities, the look certainly balanced a Rock edge with a sense of modernity.

Gerber, on the other hand, kept up with the vintage influences of Butler’s look but added in a few of her favorite staple pieces. She similarly wore black bottoms, but instead of a fitted look, they finished in a rather wide shape just below her pair of black ballet flats.

The model then added in a touch of color with a partially zipped suede vest. She seems to have taken a liking to the half-buttoned style—just last week she wore another ab-baring top during an afternoon stroll in Los Angeles. This version, though, had two flap pockets near the chest and a more structured feel from the lapel and cinched waist details.

To round out the look, the model went with silver earrings and a green crescent-shaped shoulder bag. This, of course, is not the first time the couple have coordinated their styles during a casual stroll. Back in March, they swapped their black looks for a lot of blue pieces while in Los Angeles.

Gerber layered shorts under an oversized denim bomber while Butler got in on things with a cropped sweatshirt and Adidas joggers. While the pair of looks may not fit “matching” criteria, the couple certainly seem to be on the same page—especially when compared to another famous romance, the Biebers, who often look like they’re going to two completely different events.