From flashes of sequins and fur to Art Deco-inspired gowns, Kaia Gerber has shown herself to be something of a chameleon on the big stage. However extravagant the model’s red carpet style may be, it hasn’t stopped her day-to-day outfits from being decidedly more tame. Case in point: her continual embrace of roomy cargo pants and Mary Janes in recent months.

On Wednesday, the model again pulled out the trending styles during an afternoon in Los Angeles. And if her footwear and pants choice looked familiar, it’s because she wore the same exact pieces just a few days prior.

Gerber kept things casual in a brown, partially buttoned short-sleeved shirt which revealed just a flash of her abs. She paired the collared piece with navy cargo bottoms that had a comfortable, low-rise fit to them. They were fairly simple, aside from two sizable pockets near the thigh area. For footwear, the 21-year-old went with suede Dôen Mary Jane slippers in a currently sold-out emerald hue.

BBjj / BACKGRID

Gerber accessorized the look with a sizable cotton tote bag, sleek Celine sunglasses, and dainty gold earrings. Like many a fashion girl nowadays, Gerber has long been a proponent of ballet flats (and cargo pants, for that matter).

Just last week, she was spotted with boyfriend Austin Butler and friends in Los Angeles wearing the same Dôen pair. This time, though, she styled her ensemble a bit differently than her most recent wear—opting to layer a navy double-breasted blazer over a denim midi dress.

The model has worn the same cargo-style pants, too, while out and about with Butler. Again while in the Californian city, she styled the piece rather casually with a baseball cap, simple white tank top, and round sunglasses. Instead of ballet flats, though, she went with low-top sneakers and white ankle socks.

BACKGRID

Shuttershock

Though fashion month is quickly approaching (Gerber made her return to the runway at Valentino’s fall/winter 2023 couture show back in June) she currently has her sights set on the silver screen. The model stars alongside Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri in the upcoming comedy Bottoms, out August 25. This isn’t her first time on the big screen, though—she made her acting debut in 2016 with Sister Cities and most recently appeared in American Horror Story: Double Feature.

“I wanted to be an actress really bad when I was growing up,” Gerber Explained to Vogue. “I was into musical theater. My poor family, they had to come to so many productions. They came to five shows of The Wizard of Oz where I only played a tree, bless their hearts.”