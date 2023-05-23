Kaia Gerber Embraces Her Inner Disco Diva in Silver Sequins

Kaia Gerber may not have walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival (at least not yet), but the model is very much in town, serving looks nonetheless. On Monday, Gerber attended a dinner hosted by Hedi Slimane for Celine, looking the part of a ‘70s disco diva, ready to mount a horse at Studio 54.

The dinner was held at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, just a few miles down the road from the festival grounds where The Idol premiere was taking place at the same time. For the Celine event, Gerber wore a dress from the brand’s winter 2023 collection, a very disco-inspired, silver sequined number with a low-cut neckline and ruching on the bodice. The model styled the dress very similarly to how it was originally presented on the runway back in December, with a white fur jacket and a pair of Celine sunglasses.

Courtesy of Celine

While at the dinner, Gerber was joined by other special guests including Blackpink’s Lisa, Kim Taehyung of BTS (better known as V), Joe Alwyn, and Elvis star Olivia DeJonge. Like Gerber, they too embraced sequins for the event, with Lisa attending in a black and white striped suit and sheer blouse, also from the winter 2023 collection.

This time last year, Gerber was making her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, attending the premiere of Elvis in support of her boyfriend, Austin Butler. Of course, the model wore Celine for the big moment, walking the red carpet in a sleek red halter dress, with her hair pulled back in a windswept updo.

It’s unclear if Gerber will make her way over to the festival grounds before the week is over and walk the red carpet once again. Butler doesn’t have any films premiering this year, and while Gerber herself has been dipping her foot into acting, her projects are currently premiering at festivals closer to home, like SXSW, where the upcoming Bottoms debuted in March. Of course, it seems that models are always welcomed at Cannes, so hopefully we will get at least one more Gerber moment over the next few days.