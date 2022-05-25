Being a film festival, it makes sense that normally, the Cannes red carpet is filled up with the cinema set, along with some models thrown in there to keep things (the fashion) interesting. For the Elvis premiere, however, which took over the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, it was the music industry’s time to shine, as some of the biggest artists joined stars Austin Butler (who may or may not still be in character) and Tom Hanks on the red carpet to celebrate Baz Luhrman’s highly anticipated biopic.

Shakira made her Cannes Film Festival debut at the event, going for a classic glam look in a strapless black Monot dress with an asymmetric hem that climbed up her left leg. She paired the dress with sheer black gloves and a diamond necklace from Chopard, completing the old Hollywood fantasy. She was joined in black by Cannes veteran, Kylie Minogue, who went for a slightly edgier look, wearing a sleeveless Versace dress with a sheer corseted torso and crystal-adorned black bra.

While the solo acts kept things monochrome, Italian glam rock band Måneskin brought the drama and color. Since breaking out after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021, the group has cozied up to Alessandro Michele at Gucci. The group, who is featured on Elvis’ soundtrack, has been dressing almost exclusively in the brand, and Cannes was no different. Band members Thomas Raggi, Damiano David, and Ethan Torchio wore three eclectic Gucci suits. Frontman David stood out in a completely sequined set, while drummer Torchio went with a floral suit with fur sleeves. Bassist Victoria De Angelis, meanwhile, wore a shimmering light pink jumpsuit, completing the eclectic foursome.

Of course, the Elvis red carpet wasn’t completely devoid of actors and models. The stars of the film were joined by Elvis’ ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, who once again stood close to Butler, just as they did on the Met Gala red carpet earlier this month. Model Winnie Harlow made her Cannes return for the premiere, wearing an Off-White fall/winer 2022 ballgown with a tulle pleated skirt she couldn’t stop spinning in on the carpet. The occasion was also the prefect opportunity for Kaia Gerber to make her Cannes debut, considering she’s dating the man of the hour. While Gerber and Butler didn’t pose for a picture together, she supported him from affair in a slinky red custom Celine halter dress.

Noticeably missing from the premiere, however, was Elvis and Priscilla’s granddaughter, Riley Keough. The actress revealed recently that she wasn’t asked to be in the film, though she would have said no anyway. “It’s intense enough to watch, I don’t want to act in it,” she told Variety. That being said, the movie does have her seal of approval. “I felt honored they worked so hard to really get his essence, to feel his essence,” she said. “Austin captured that so beautifully.”