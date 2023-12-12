When life gives celebrities lemons, apparently, they feel inclined to make very chic evening dresses. On Monday evening, Amal Clooney ushered in the arrival of “Lemon Girl Winter” as she stepped out in an archival, sweet-tooth inducing maxi dress.

Amal attended the premiere of Los Angeles premiere of The Boys in the Boat with her husband George. While the actor (who joked his career “Has been reduced to a plus one now,”) opted for a muted black and navy suit, Amal definitely brought the sunshine in a custom Versace number. The strappy dress was inspired by a similar look that debuted for the Italian brand’s spring/summer 1993 collection.

Amal’s version featured a slightly longer, floor-length skirt than the runway iteration as well as a cinched corset bodice and plunging neckline. As the silhouette of the dress was rather simple, it was truly the neon fabric that made the impact here. The human rights lawyer complimented her premiere attire with loose, voluminous waves, dewy makeup, and a gold clutch.

David Livingston/WireImage/Getty Images

Art Streiber/Penske Media via Getty Images

As many style stars continue to champion winter whites and all-beige wardrobes recently, it’s refreshing to see Amal stick to colors and fabrics that might be traditionally reserved for warmer months. The laywer also knows how to spruce up a classic silhouette—just last week, she stepped out in another colorful maxi dress for a screening of The Boys In The Boat in Seattle, Washington.

Mat Hayward/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her dress, from London label 16Arlington, featured dozens of fire engine red pailettes that took the tank top-style from afternoon tea to disco ready. Amal’s addition of metallic pointed-toe heels and matching Holiday red nails added even more flair to the look. And at The Fashion Awards in London earlier this month, she hit the step and repeat in more custom Versace—this one, a fitted gown dripping in blush-toned, chandelier sequins. Whether she’s fashioned in Studio 54-esque sequins or decked out in a shades of citrus, Amal marches to the beat of her own drum regardless of the season.