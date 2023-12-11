Sydney Sweeney Dazzles Up Winter Whites With Baroque Jewels

We’ve witnessed plenty of takes on winter whites from stars this season, but it appears that Sydney Sweeney might have cracked the code. On Monday, the actress was spotted in New York City with not one, but two unique twists on the head-to-toe ivory look.

Sweeney emerged in Midtown Manhattan wearing a monochrome number from Schiaparelli’s fall/winter 2023 collection. The matching set consisted of a cropped, turtleneck top and high-waisted maxi skirt. Sweeney paired the piece with white heel boots, complete with a keyhole details at the toe, and tied her hair up into a sleek bun. While many would’ve stepped out in the matching pieces on their own, Sweeney decided to decorate her winter whites with a shimmer of baroque golds.

The actress accessorized things with a selection of the Italian brand’s signature jewelry. On her top’s sleeves, she layered matching gold cuffs which she then paired with their “teardrop” earrings. While, yes, spicing up an outfit with jewelry is a tried-and-true move, the brass of the Schiaparelli pieces made for quite the chic contrast against the angelic hue of her knits.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Later that day, Sweeney provided another update on winter whites as she emerged from The Drew Barrymore Show with her Anything But You co-star Glenn Powell. While still in a matching set, this one came with a more tailored feel than her previous. Sweeney’s cropped blazer, which featured unique pockets on the sleeves, was paired with a sheer, form-fitting corset. From there, the star rounded out her morning of monochrome with low-rise, wide-legged pants. Powell, who recently sang Sweeney’s rom-com praises, looked more casual in a sweatshirt, jacket, and navy pants.

“A great rom-com doesn't survive without great chemistry, and Sydney is the easiest person to have chemistry with,” Powell told ET. “Immediately, it was like we'd known each other forever, and I think anybody that's been on the set realizes I never get tired of talking to Sydney. This movie has felt like a rom-com in itself because Sydney is very easy to pretend fall in love with.”

In August, the Euphoria actress laughed off rumors that she and Powell had translated their on-screen chemistry into an off-screen romance. “It's a rom-com,” she told Variety. “That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker.”