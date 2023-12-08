Amal Clooney might be renowned for her luxe, understated style, but this week, she’s been turning things up several notches. After dazzling at The Fashion Awards in golden Versace earlier this week, Clooney dipped back into her rolodex of pailettes for an appearance in Seattle, Washington on Thursday.

The human rights lawyer and activist, with husband George by her side, stepped out to a screening of The Boys In The Boat in a show-stopping look from 16Arlington. Clooney’s midi dress, from the London label’s spring/summer 2024 collection, was lined with dozens of circular cherry red pailettes. The tank top-style neckline was fairly simple and allowed the disco details of the ankle-length dress to take center stage.

Clooney’s party-ready ensemble was leveled up even further with some very Holiday-ready details like a coordinating red manicure and a reflective gold clutch. The 45-year-old rounded everything out with a pair of chic pointed-toe heels, pendant earrings, and her signature voluminous waves.

Mat Hayward/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

George, in a much more muted look, also appeared set for the Holidays with a navy turtleneck, gray longline coat and pants, and leather dress shoes. The appearance comes just three days after Clooney was spotted in London where she presented makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury with a Special Recognition Award for her contributions to fashion. “When I think about Charlotte, some words that spring to mind are trailblazer, brilliant, spiritual, savvy, compassionate, fun, dance floor, champagne, all-nighter. I should probably stop there,” Clooney cracked during her speech.

The lawyer debuted another Studio 54-esque number, this one custom Atelier Versace, for the star-studded event. While not designed in such a flashy color as her 16Arlington look, the piece made a splash thanks to cascading, blush-toned sequins that varied in size. The slight train added a touch of drama to the look as did her silver chandelier earrings, dewy glam, and sleek clutch. Whether she’s boardroom ready or dripping in glitzy sequins, Clooney definitely knows how to bring the party wherever she goes.