Amal Clooney Taps Into Her Boho Chic Side In St. Tropez

2024 was the year of the Boho Chic comeback, and Amal Clooney is ready to see it off in style. Earlier this week, the British barrister was seen enjoying her holiday with her husband George in St. Tropez, and decided to pack some of the year’s biggest trends into her suitcase.

Amal accented her cut-off denim shorts with a whimsy lace top that had a slight sheen to it. The pairing was something that would have fit right in at a mid-aughts Coachella crowd. Amal, however, brought it into the current year with her accessory choices: a “bracelet” hobo bag and a pair of sheer mules.

The human rights lawyer wore a leather Chloé handbag (the brand’s designer, Chemena Kamali, is largely responsible for 2024’s Boho resurgence) and a pair of netted heels from Stella McCartney.

BACKGRID

Amal’s Stella McCartney shoes (which are currently on sale) feature a cork sole made from recycled materials and a teensy black kitten heel. Amal hasn’t been shy about wearing see-through shoes in the past, though this pair certainly had a more Boho feel to them. Especially considering the way in which she styled the remainder of her outfit with lace and denim.

Amal toyed around with various fads over the course of 2024. There were all those Disco Diva dresses that she wore on the red carpet to support George’s film The Boys In The Boat, her Mob Wife winter looks and, of course, her embrace of “La Dolce Vita” glamour at the Venice Film Festival in August.

The Boho style seems to be something that Amal gravitates towards mainly while vacationing, but who’s to say she won’t try out the trend for one of her 2025 red carpet appearances?

