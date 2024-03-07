The Mob Wife aesthetic has found its latest victim—we mean, proponent—and she’s someone you wouldn’t expect. Amal Clooney, the ever glam goddess with a penchant for sleek, simple fashion, appeared to alright herself with trend while out and about in London. Perhaps accidentally, and yet her standout pieces met the Mob Wife criteria.

The barrister was spotted leaving London hotspot Chiltern Firehouse on Wednesday wearing a statement look suited more for a night out than the halls of the UN. Clooney based her outfit around a fuzzy fur coat that she dressed up by way of some high-gloss croc boots. But these weren’t just any ordinary stompers, they went well past the average over-the-knee pair and tucked right under Clooney’s white mini dress.

It’s natural to place Clooney towards the very, very bottom on the list of celebrities who’d jump at the Mob Wife trend. We’ve seen iterations of the aesthetic from the usual slate of fashion girls, from Hailey Bieber to Kylie Jenner, but Clooney’s interpretation is something different. In her rare public appearances, the lawyer is usually decked out in some sort of satin stunner or custom gown, not va-va-voom black boots—which makes her embrace of the trend all that more interesting.

Click News and Media / BACKGRID

Compared to recent Mob Wife takes we’ve seen, Clooney’s look doesn’t go overboard. Her teddy bear fur seemed like it was plucked right out of her closet, acting as an actual piece of functional outerwear than an accessory for an Instagram photo, while her crepe mini added a refined edge to things. Clooney’s shiny accessories (she also clutched a deep brown Louis Vuitton bag) were certainly a statement, but managed to feel right at home within the rest of the outfit. Maybe not the entire Mob Wife, but definitely a close relative.

Although Clooney historically aligns with more pared-back styles (stealth wealth, if you will) she’s been takings some risks within her personal style lately. The beauty was last spotted in New York City back in December where she paired a feathered cocktail dress with a menswear-style blazer. She’s also mixed in some major flash on the red carpet, too, with sequined moments in Versace and 16Arlington. Whether she adapts the Mob Wife leanings of her latest street style moment to the step and repeat remains to be seen.