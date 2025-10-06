On the red carpet, Amal Clooney has remained steadfast in her loyalty to Versace. Under the watchful eye of Donatella Versace, the British barrister has worn her fair share of show-stopping looks from the Italian label. And with a new designer in Dario Vitale, Amal’s dedication to the house shows no signs of stopping.

On Friday evening in London, Amal attended the Clooney Foundation’s The Albies in a stunning Atelier Versace design by Vitale—one of his first custom looks since taking over the reins from Donatella in April 2025. Amal, attending the event with her husband, George Clooney, slipped into a dark chocolate brown corset dress with a commanding train. It featured off-the-shoulder straps, a fitted bodice with ruching, and a long skirt designed with semi-sheer fabric.

Leaning into the autumnal color palette, the human rights lawyer styled her dress with matching sheer pumps and rocked her signature brunette hair with honey highlights. She finished everything off with glowing skin and crystal chandelier earrings. George, for his part, stayed true to his own style signatures in a dapper men’s suit and bow tie.

Hoda Davaine/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vitale’s Versace had quite the introduction to the red carpet when both Julia Roberts and Amanda Seyfried wore the same pair of jeans and a blazer to the Venice Film Festival in August. Then came Vitale’s debut runway collection for Versace at Milan Fashion Week in late September—a more wearable, every day take based on the codes established by house founder, Gianni Versace, in the late 1980s and ’90s. Addison Rae quickly wore pieces from the show just 24 hours later for her own tour.

Over her many years on the red carpet, Versace has been a go-to for Amal. She’s worn both bespoke pieces from the label as well as vintage designs from the 2000s that are dripping with nostalgia. But Amal’s custom ensemble by Vitale on Friday offered an early glimpse into how he plans to dress stars for the red carpet—and it’s quintessential Versace.