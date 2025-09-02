Amanda Seyfried loved Julia Roberts’s Versace look so much that she couldn’t resist wearing it for herself. Less than 48 hours later. At the Venice Film Festival over the weekend, Roberts lent Seyfried her pared-back Versace ensemble—a surprisingly understated first look at Dario Vitale’s vision for the Italian house.

Roberts, in Venice for the premiere of After the Hunt, was the first to wear the ensemble on Friday during a photo call for the Luca Guadagnino film. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, Roberts embraced casual chic in a pair of dark-wash denim jeans that sat high on her waist. Up top, the actor slipped on a pinstripe button-down and a navy suit jacket. Roberts srunched up the sleeves on her blazer and let the cuffs of her Oxford shirt poke out for a relaxed effect.

Accented with black heels and tousled waves, the Vitale-designed ensemble—the first publicly attributed to the designer—was a far cry from the overtly-sexy creations of his predecessor, Donatella Versace. Just hours later, Roberts wore a skin-tight Versace dress by Vitale to the After the Hunt premiere, with a print that referenced an archival 1986 design.

TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images

Still, Vitale’s vision clearly resonated with Seyfried—because less than two days later, she was back on the Venice red carpet with a serious case of fashion déjà vu. The Testament of Ann Lee star sported Roberts’s exact ensemble, wearing it in almost the same manner. Instead of closed-toe shoes, however, Seyfried opted for sandals, and wore her hair in an “Olsen tuck.”

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Outfit repeating is any celebrity’s worst nightmare, but both Roberts and Seyfried were in on the switcharoo. When Stewart shared photos of Roberts on her Instagram, Seyfried swiftly commented, “Please let me wear the same outfit.” The stylist, who also works with re-wear Queen Cate Blanchett, heeded her client’s orders and outfitted Seyfried in the same ensemble, not even another version of the look, which is common practice for brands lending to celebrities. “Thank you Julia Roberts for your generosity and sustainability,” Stewart wrote on Instagram, following the back-to-back moment.