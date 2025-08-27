When it comes to the Venice Film Festival, Cate Blanchett has a strict rewear policy. Exactly one year after turning heads with a series of recycled red carpet looks, she returned to the Lido this evening in a familiar—and daringly low-cut—ensemble.

Blanchett, who is in Venice for the debut of her new film Father Mother Sister Brother, stepped out to the La Grazia premiere in a custom Armani Privé stunner. Like many of the actor’s ensembles, this look had already made a major red carpet appearance—first worn at the 2022 SAG Awards. But it’s easy to see why Blanchett would want to give it a second life.

The jet-black gown is all about structure, anchored by an ultra-low neckline—trimmed with statement gemstones, no less—that nearly plunged to Blanchett’s navel. The dress’s skirt wasn’t without intrigue, either. It was designed with architectural pockets that protruded from Blanchett’s hips and a floor-skimming train. The actor completed her ensemble with Louis Vuitton High Jewelry, a chin-length bob, and natural skin, similar to how she wore it back in 2022.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

In tandem with her longtime stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, Blanchett has made rewears a staple of her red carpet philosophy over the years. But in Venice, the actor seems especially fond of revisiting her own fashion archives.

In 2024, she wore a series of jaw-dropping recycled ensembles that she updated in key ways. For the Disclcaimer premiere, Blanchett slipped into a slick Armani Privé catsuit that she elevated with one of her classic styling tricks: a dazzling pearl necklace worn in the reverse. And earlier on in the festival, Blanchett recycled a Louis Vuitton necklace from the Cannes Film Festival, pairing it with another dazzling Armani ensemble.

The Venice Film Festival runs for another two weeks (the Father Mother Sister Brother premiere is on Sunday), meaning there’s ample time for Blanchett to delve into her archives even further.