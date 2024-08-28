Leave it to Cate Blanchett, Hollywood’s most imaginative and sustainable dresser, to repurpose two statement looks in one day at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

After arriving in style to the famous Venetian canals this afternoon—more on that later—Blanchett popped out for the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premiere in an Armani Privé confection. The actress donned a curve-hugging champagne gown that trailed all the way down to the red carpet. The dress was lined with horizontal stripes that were embroidered with demure micro pearls. Around her shoulders, Blanchett showed off a dramatic Louis Vuitton necklace designed from repurposed pearls and diamonds. Look familiar? Well, Blanchett wore the same jewelry piece two months ago for the Cannes Film Festival.

Over in France, Blanchett sported the Louis Vuitton hero piece for the red carpet premiere of The Apprentice. She wore the necklace slightly slower on her frame, pairing it with a custom Haider Ackermann for Jean Paul Gaultier gown.

Not only is Blanchett’s necklace designed out of repurposed materials, she also found a way to re-style it for one of the biggest red carpet stages: the Venice Film Festival. Yes, yes, jewelry is meant to be re-worn, but that’s a reality not often reflected on major red carpets.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Earlier, Blanchett had arrived to Venice in peak movie star style—and, while wearing peak re-worn fashion, too. The actress slipped into another Giorgio Armani moment, in particular an outfit that she wore in September of last year. Her look, a velour top and low-rise pants, took a more casual approach to things when compared to her dramatic red carpet gown. The actress accessorized with Gianvito Rossi shoes, black glasses, and her signature bob hairdo.

Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic/Getty Images @elizabethstewart1 INFO 1/2

Blanchett, fresh off yet another sustainably-minded press tour for Borderlands, is in Venice as the star of Alfonso Cuaron’s new Apple TV+ limited series Disclaimer. The show, scheduled to premiere tomorrow, “follows Catherine Ravenscroft, a television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the transgressions of long-respected institutions,” per an official synopsis. Blanchett will appear alongside Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Kevin Kline, and Lesley Manville in the series which is her first major foray into TV in quite some time.

If Blanchett’s first day in Venice is anything to go by, she and her longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart surely have something major planned for her next turn on the Venice red carpet.